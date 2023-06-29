Sunday, July 9, 2023

DC Drag Awards

1155 14th St. NW, DC
Logan Circle

Hotel Zena

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

The very first DC Drag Awards! Hosted by DC’s Cake Pop and Crystal Edge. Let’s come together and celebrate the amazing talents within the DC Drag Scene.

Doors at 8pm. Award Ceremony starts at 9pm. With performances by some of DC’s most iconic drag performers. Category is: black and white. Come dressed to the nines and show off your best black and white look.

 

Tags

DragLGBTQLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 9, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Hotel Zena
View Map