DC/DOX Film Festival Opening Night

901 G St. NW, DC
Chinatown

$25+

About This Event

DC/DOX is a new documentary film festival showcasing powerful, timely stories in our nation’s capital. DC/DOX brings together innovative visions, bold voices, and truth seekers in celebration of documentary cinema.

June 15-June 18

Opening Night Film: I Am A Noise

I Am A Noise is an unusually intimate psychological portrait of legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez. Neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film, this immersive documentary is a visual memoir that follows Baez on her farewell tour as she comes to the end of a sixty-year career.

Date

Thursday, June 15, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

Location

Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery
