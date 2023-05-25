DC/DOX Film Festival Closing Night

DC/DOX is a new documentary film festival showcasing powerful, timely stories in our nation’s capital. DC/DOX brings together innovative visions, bold voices, and truth seekers in celebration of documentary cinema.

June 15-June 18

Closing Night Film: The Body Politic

The Body Politic is a harbinger of hope in a country plagued by gun violence. Our protagonist is Brandon Scott, a young Mayor who grew up during Baltimore’s most troubling years and sets out, with unyielding idealism, to change the course of his battered and beloved city. Scott is elected Mayor amid the George Floyd uprising, and he introduces an ambitious plan for violence reduction and police reform that he promises will lower the city’s murder rate. Pundits claim Brandon’s political health and the city’s health are tied to the number 348 – the total murders Baltimore had the previous year, more homicides than NYC, a city fifteen times its size. After entering office and barely getting a chance to enact his first safety reforms, violence surges to new highs. As the media and political foes attack his holistic approach, Brandon’s commitment to his principles put his future as a politician at risk.