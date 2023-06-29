Thursday, July 20, 2023

DC Comedy Loft presents: Isabel Hagen

1523 22nd St. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

Isabel Hagen is a stand-up comedian and classically trained violist. As a stand-up, she has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon multiple times, and as a New Face of Comedy at the prestigious Just for Laughs festival in Montréal. Isabel started stand-up immediately after earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in viola performance from the Juilliard School. As a violist, she has played in the orchestra of many Broadway shows, and worked with artists such as Bjork, Max Richter, and Steve Reich. You might be wondering if Isabel ever combines comedy and viola. The answer: sometimes!

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 20, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
View Map