DC Comedy Festival
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

DC Comedy Festival

5331 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781
Hyattsville // College Park

BusBoys and Poets Hyattsville

$25+

About This Event

Expect a night of uproarious laughter at Busboys and Poets Hyattsville as the 2024 DC Comedy Festival presents “DC’s Next Star”! Prepare to be entertained by a handpicked selection of stand-up comedians renowned for their sharp wit and engaging storytelling. With a lineup featuring some of the brightest talents from around the globe, this show promises non-stop laughs and unforgettable moments!

Date

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

BusBoys and Poets Hyattsville
