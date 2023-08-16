Monday, September 11, 2023

DC Comedy Festival at Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Cir. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

Dupont Underground

$20

Discover the biggest independent festival in Washington D.C., where we bring together over 100 talented comedians from both local and international scenes. The DC Comedy Festival is a celebration of the vibrant comedy talent in the DC metro area and a homage to the city that launched the careers of comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, and Wanda Sykes.

Monday, September 11, 2023 07:00 pm

Dupont Underground
