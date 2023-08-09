Saturday, September 30, 2023

DC Coffee Festival

1309 5th St. NE, DC

Dock 5 at Union Market

$24+

About This Event

The inaugural DC Coffee Festival kicks off on September 30 at Dock 5 @ Union Market!

Try the best coffee in town – all under the same roof: Top specially curated roasters and exhibitors share with you their unique beans and flavor profiles. This is a fun environment for coffee lovers & friends. Think about your ideal coffee event experience: this is it.

For More Info, including Coffee and Activities, see DCCoffeeFestival.com

Date

Saturday, September 30, 2023 09:00 am

Location

Dock 5 at Union Market
