Join us for official DC Cocktail Festival, an elevated craft cocktail tasting experience that aims to stimulate all of your senses. Come throw back some great food and enjoy live musical performances, all while sampling some of the best cocktails from the city’s best cocktail mixologists.

All tastings are included in your ticket. We believe in responsible alcohol service. You can sample cocktail tastings during your session time until and unless you show visible signs of intoxication, at which point service stops. To sample the cocktail tastings, you will be provided with a tasting card that you can use to redeem for each of the cocktail samples from the bars competing (*up to 15 bars will be competing). You will also get to enjoy spirits samples from all of the brands pouring straight pours and inventive cocktails (brand cocktails not part of the competition). Due to the volume of spirits that you’ll be able to try, there is a good chance that you will become intoxicated quickly at the DC Cocktail Fest; please pace yourself and enjoy responsibly.

The DC Cocktail Fest is a live event. Your ticket is allocated against venue capacity at purchase. All tickets are final sale and nonrefundable.