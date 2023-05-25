In recognition of Caribbean Heritage Month in June, AFI Silver is proud to once again host the DC Caribbean FilmFest, now in its 21st year. The Fest is co-presented by the Caribbean Association of World Bank Group and IMF Staff (CAWI), Caribbean Professional Network (CPN), Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) and Africa World Now Project.

The 21st edition of the Fest features 11 films representing eight Caribbean countries, opening with a 35th-anniversary screening of ONE HAND DON’T CLAP, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Kavery Dutta Kaul. This newly restored documentary traces the history of calypso and soca music from their birth in the African and East Indian traditions of Trinidad and Tobago to their spread through the country’s worldwide diaspora.

June 8th-14th