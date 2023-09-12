DC Bushwick Book Club: New Works Inspired by Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451

The DC Bushwick Book Club presents new works inspired by Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 just in time for Banned Books Week. Local musicians and filmmakers will be presenting new songs, short films and animation honoring Bradbury’s prescient 1953 novel about book banning and burning and in defense of literature against the encroachment of electronic media.

Presenting artists include filmmakers Kerri Sheehan and Paris Preston and musicians Ari Voxx, Boy Meets Pearl, Juels Bland, Lou Black, Safety Bear and SqueazyE.

The Bushwick Book Club is the joyous intersection of indie artists and book nerds. Started 14 years ago by Susan Hwang in New York, there are now over 7 Chapters worldwide including Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Malmo, New York, Oakland and Seattle. The DC Chapter launched last July with a show inspired by Kurt Vonnegut’s The Sirens of Titan. Fahrenheit 451 will be their fifth show.

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship and supports the freedom to seek and express ideas.