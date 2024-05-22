DC Brewer’s Ball Benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Join us for the 19th annual Brewer’s Ball, now in our third year at District Pier on DC’s Wharf. Brewer’s Ball has earned its reputation as the craft beer event of the season and our location on the waterfront in DC places us in one of DC’s hottest spots to see and be seen. Guests enjoy unlimited samplings from some of the best area breweries and popular restaurants while they dance the night away and enjoy some of the best views along the water in DC. Your sponsorship will be seen by over 600 of Washington’s top corporate and community leaders at the event. Friends, family, clients all join us for an amazing event every year. All of the beer, food and fun will leave you feeling good about contributing to finding a life-long cure for all people living with cystic fibrosis.

For information about sponsorship, ticketing or other forms of participation, please contact: MARK SPIRA Development Director [email protected] (301) 215-7428

ABOUT CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION

We are driven by a dream that one day—every person with cystic fibrosis will have the chance to live a long, healthy life. Recognized globally, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has led the way in the fight against cystic fibrosis, fueling extraordinary medical and scientific progress. The life expectancy of someone born with CF has doubled in the last 30 years. Despite this progress, many people with CF do not benefit from existing therapies. Our vision is a cure for every person with cystic fibrosis and a life free from the burden of this disease. We will not leave anyone behind. You are an important part of our progress. Together, let’s make CF stand for Cure Found.