DC Braulesque: Weeabooties

From the team that brought you The Nerdvana Experience, We’re back for Season 3 of DC BRAULESQUE!

Will you witness the beginning of our Villain arc? Will you see Mario save Peach? Will you finally catch Team Rocket blasting off again? You’ll just have to come to DC BRAULESQUE every month to find out! We’ll keep it new, nerdy and NSFW, features the best in nerdlesque, pop culture performance art and entertainment.

✨️ SATURDAY JUNE 15th; You’ve asked, we’ve listened. Our anime arc is here. Spend the night cozied next to us, as we pay homage to our favorite anime and manga. From old school all the way up to new; we’re bringing the giant mecha, kaiju, tsundere waifus and everything else all gift wrapped in what might be the sexiest filler episode you’ve ever seen. Come see why we don’t notice senpai, they notice us.

✨️PERFORMANCES BY✨️

🥑Ava Cado (she/her)

👽Fox Martin (theythem)

🐇Happy Bunbun (she/her)

💌Lola Loveletter (she/her)

☄️Raji Nova (he/him)

🌪️Storm Psycho 6 (she/her)

🌕Titan Moon (she/her)

✨Zaffodil (they/them)

💫Hosted by best girls Kimono Jones and Maki Roll!

🎴Our MAGICAL group of weebs never run from a real fight, or strip! Come see them undress some of your favorite anime characters alongside themed vendors, and delicious beer SATURDAY June 15th at DC Brau.

🌈PLEASE NOTE: This is a safe environment for minorities, queer and trans folks. Abusive speech and/or behavior toward patrons or performers will lead to immediate removal from the venue without a refund. Please be excellent to each other.