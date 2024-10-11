DC Braulesque: HORRORGVSM III

(21+ EVENT – NO EXCEPTIONS)

From the team that brought you The Nerdvana Experience, We’re back for Season 3 of DC BRAULESQUE!

Will you witness the beginning of our Villain arc? Will you see Mario save Peach? Will you finally catch Team Rocket blasting off again? You’ll just have to come to DC BRAULESQUE every month to find out! We’ll keep it new, nerdy and NSFW, features the best in nerdy cabaret, pop culture performance art and entertainment.

🎃OCTOBER; We’re baaaaaack, ghoul babes 👻. Not only are we making our grand return to DC Brau, we’re bringing our hottest show BACK and this time it’s packed with more creepy, more spooky, and of course, more sexy.

🎃FEAST YOUR EYES ON PERFORMANCES FROM:

🤡Ellie Quinn (she/her)

🩸Juic3 (she/her)

👄Nina Osegueda (she/her)

🪀Coffin Nachtmahr (he/him)

🌪️Stormborn (she/her)

❤️‍🔥Bebe Bardot (she/her)

🐦‍⬛Bearcat Betty (she/her)

🎃Hosted by your favorite ghoulfriends – Maki Roll and Kimono Jones!

🎃HORROGASM COSTUME CONTEST: Dress your best for a chance to win top prizes from our amazing sponsors. Categories are:

CREEPIN IT CHILL: Your favorite casual creep lewks

SPOOKY CUTIE: Outfits so cute, you’ll make our blood curdle!

FREAKSHOW: A freak-us-out free-for-all! GO ALL OUT

🎃GROTESQUE ART INSTALLATIONS: Immerse yourself in two custom creepy art installations created by the Nerdlesque Festival crew and local artists! Come early for some pre-show games and fun!

🎃MIDNIGHT MARKET: Buy anything from custom costume pieces to spooky artwork from our curated selection of local vendors and artists: BrieMade, Simply Wicked Sweets, Central Gaming Corps

🎃FOOD & DRINK: Enjoy delicious award winning craft beer from the first modern DC brewery, and curated cuisine from Taco Fred!

🎃THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: OHIOH Enterprises, Central Gaming Corps LLC, Collectors Corner