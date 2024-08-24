HEY LISTEN! Get ready to level up Saturday, September 21st with DC Braulesque: 8 Bit Revue – the ultimate blend of video games and nerdy burlesque! Join us for a night where gaming and glamour collide in a dazzling display of costumes, characters, nerddom and beer!

✨PERFORMANCES BY✨

⭐️ Curly Bright (She/they)

❗️ Dax Exclamationpoint! (She/they)

💎 Lavish Jules (She/they)

⚔️ Martika (she/her)

💋 Nichole Fox (she/her)

💖 Shoujo A Go-Go (she/her)

💣 Siam Kid (she/her)

🎮Guided by pixel cuties Maki Roll and Kimono Jones!

Plug in that VR set, and jump into our world this September. Also featuring themed vendors, costume contest, tacos by Taco Fred, and immersive audience interaction!

🕹️THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: Ohioh Enterprises, Central Gaming Corps & Collectors Corner

🌈PLEASE NOTE: This is a safe environment for minorities, queer and trans folks. Abusive speech and/or behavior toward patrons or performers will lead to immediate removal from the venue without a refund. Please be excellent to each other.