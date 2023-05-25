Thursday, June 1, 2023

DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party

209 M Street Northeast Washington, DC
NoMa

Red Bear Brewing Co

Free

About This Event

DC Brau is celebrating Pride in DC with the release of Pride Pils!

The 2023 design has been created and donated by the talented Chord Bezerra of District CO/OP.

Attendance is “FREE” but please RSVP via this Eventbrite or donating at the event to further support our non-profit partners SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. 100% will be donated. As always, DC Brau and Red Bear Brewing Co. will be donating all profit from the sale of this year’s Pride Pils to our non-profit partners.

More information about the can at PridePils.com

