DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party

Friday, August 25th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
"Rockin' at The Ridge" Concert Series
City Ridge
Red Bear Brewing CoMore details
DC Brau is celebrating Pride in DC with the release of Pride Pils!
The 2023 design has been created and donated by the talented Chord Bezerra of District CO/OP.
Attendance is “FREE” but please RSVP via this Eventbrite or donating at the event to further support our non-profit partners SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. 100% will be donated. As always, DC Brau and Red Bear Brewing Co. will be donating all profit from the sale of this year’s Pride Pils to our non-profit partners.
More information about the can at PridePils.com
