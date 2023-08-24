DC Black Food & Wine Festival

Sip, savor, and socialize at the DC Black Food and Wine Festival – an event that brings together the best of African-American cuisine and culture. Indulge in the flavors of black-owned businesses, enjoy tastings of fine wines, and discover new culinary delights. With live music, cooking demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow foodies, this festival is the perfect way to sip, savor, and socialize your way through the DC culinary scene. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of food, wine, and community!

Sip Black-Owned Wines | Savor Black-Owned Food Vendors | Socialize with friends and new friends

DJs + Live Band + 360 Photobooth + Photo Installations + Games