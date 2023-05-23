DC Black Food and Wine Festival

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
Gateway DCMore details
The DC Black Food & Wine Festival will be overflowing with delicious food, wine, and vibes.
Indulge in the flavors of black-owned businesses, enjoy tastings of fine wines, and discover new culinary delights. With live music, cooking demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow foodies, this festival is the perfect way to sip, savor, and socialize your way through the DC culinary scene.
