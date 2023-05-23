Saturday, July 1, 2023

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

2700 Marin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington DC United States
Anacostia

Gateway DC

$55 -$125

About This Event

The DC Black Food & Wine Festival will be overflowing with delicious food, wine, and vibes.

Indulge in the flavors of black-owned businesses, enjoy tastings of fine wines, and discover new culinary delights. With live music, cooking demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow foodies, this festival is the perfect way to sip, savor, and socialize your way through the DC culinary scene.

Date

Saturday, July 1, 2023 02:00 pm
Doors open at 2:00 pm

Location

Gateway DC
