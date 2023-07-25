DC Bike Ride 2023

Saturday, May 13th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
Arts, Beats + Eats Festival
miXt Food Hall
West Potomac ParkMore details
DC Bike Ride takes participants to experience the nation’s capital by bike in a completely car-free environment, making cycling safe, fun, and accessible for everyone.
Enjoy a 20-mile course intentionally designed to welcome participants of all ages (3+) and from all ability levels. The ride features historic monuments and landmarks, breathtaking views, and an epic finish line by the US Capitol Building.
Join thousands of riders on September 9 in the DMV’s favorite #JoyRide.
