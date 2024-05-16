DC Baker Meet-Up: Baking With Local Rye

Calling all levels of baking enthusiasts! The Common Grain Alliance is hosting a Baker Meet-Up on June 3 at the University of the District of Columbia, focusing on baked goods made with local rye! Andrew Roy, Owner and Head Baker at Twin Bears Bakery will give a brief talk about his creative uses of rye in his breads. “Serious Home Baker” and CGA member Mark Woodward will also present lessons learned about baking rye breads at home.

Bring: A bread or baked item of your choice, preferably made with local rye! Local grains can be sourced from the CGA/FreshFarm Grain Stand at the Dupont, Mosaic, Downtown Silver Spring, and Arlington farmers markets, or the “Find Mid-Atlantic Grain” page on CGA’s website. Also, a recipe card with information about your bake (consider including a formula or recipe, which grains are locally sourced) and contact information you would like to share (e.g., your instagram handle). We will collect these cards at the end of the event and share them through the CGA Home Baker Google Group. Tickets are $20. Come hungry – and with a to-go box!