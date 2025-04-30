DC Arab American Culture Festival
Saturday, May 17, 2025

2801 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland Edgewood

The Dew Drop Inn

$35

About This Event

The 3rd Annual DC Arab American Culture Festival is coming to you Saturday, May 17 from 4:00pm – 9:00pm, promising cultural immersion with live Arabic music, singing, dabke dancing and community engagement. Alongside the soothing, as well as celebratory music and performances, there will be the bustle of a bazaar in your backyard, with enticing vendors and delicious food – savory and sweet!

