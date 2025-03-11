DC Air Guitar Regional Championship

Witness GREATNESS as the DMV’s top Air Guitarists duke it out for the honor of representing DC in the U.S. National Air Guitar Championships in July 2025, host city TBA.

Part rock show. Part comedy act. Part spectacle. US Air Guitar allows ordinary people to become ridiculous rock stars!

You’d be a rock star if only you could play guitar?! Come compete! Register through link below.

Register as a spectator

Register as a competitor