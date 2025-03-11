DC Air Guitar Regional Championship
Saturday, April 5, 2025

DC Air Guitar Regional Championship

1942 11th Street Northwest, Washington DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

Solly's U Street Tavern

Spectator tickets: $20 | Competitor tickets: $20

About This Event

Witness GREATNESS as the DMV’s top Air Guitarists duke it out for the honor of representing DC in the U.S. National Air Guitar Championships in July 2025, host city TBA.

 

Part rock show. Part comedy act. Part spectacle. US Air Guitar allows ordinary people to become ridiculous rock stars!

 

You’d be a rock star if only you could play guitar?! Come compete! Register through link below.

 

Date

Saturday, April 5, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

Solly's U Street Tavern
