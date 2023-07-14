Day Out of Time Guided Shamanic Journey

Join High Vibe Women and Wild Alive for an inspired series of signature events focused on spiritual, shamanic, and nature-based healing. Relax and refocus, find your people, and ground your spirit at our private membership space located on 120 acres of sacred indigenous land south of DC.

Come fill your cup with conscious coworking, immersive healing experiences, and social gatherings that connect you with nature, expand your community, raise your vibe, and amplify your light.

Our Wednesday Evening Activations are designed to support your healing through unique spiritual modalities. Experience the powerful healing combination of nature and ancient shamanic practices from our network of practitioners such as sound healing, shamanic journeys, pranayama breathwork, and ancestral work.

This evening’s session will be led by shamanic practitioner and ceremonial guide Katharine Hargreaves of Wild Alive.

A shamanic journey is a guided healing meditation to connect with benevolent teachers, spirits, power animals, and guides in order to activate self-healing. We will work with the energetic portal of the Day Out of Time, the last “day” of the traditional Mayan galactic calendar.

This deeply supportive and substance-free experience allows you to receive and retrieve the healing, wisdom, and spiritual power that you are seeking. Shamanic journeys utilize sonic driving, or drumming, to induce a gentle trance state where powerful revelations and healings from spirit beings can spontaneously occur.

Kat is a facilitator, ceremonial guide, and initiated medicine person in a shamanic tradition rooted in the Dagara people of West Africa. She has also received training in Core Shamanism and facilitating shamanic journeys under Amanda Foulker through the Foundation for Shamanic Studies.