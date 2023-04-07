Join us for a Day of Play at RFK with your friends, family, or neighbors during Spring Break 2023. Events DC will host this free, field-based event to gather adults and youth in DC for a day of fun, family-friendly competition, featuring music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

Assemble your squad of friends, teammates, or family and create your team of adults, youth, or both and come play!

Teams can be co-ed. Registration is required, but free. All youth must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.