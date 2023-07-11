DAR Museum Trivia Night

Enjoy an evening behind the scenes at the DAR Museum, explore the period rooms and galleries to gather important information and test your memory against other teams in friendly competition.

Trivia will feature questions about the museum, its collection and general American history. Registration includes a drink ticket (good for beer or wine), light snacks and prizes!

Age 21+, a cash bar will be available to purchase additional drinks. Drink tickets will be $5 each.

Teams will be capped at 8 people. Each person needs to register. Teams of 2-8 can be registered together as one transaction. Individual tickets are available for adding to an existing team OR playing solo.