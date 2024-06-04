Daphne Eckman: Sunset Sounds Free Concert Series

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

NoMa BID and DC Fray have partnered together to bring you 8 free concerts in the Sunset Sounds Free Concert Series running Tuesdays from June 11 – July 30. Connect with local businesses at this community market style gathering. Bring a date, a friend, or your whole family and enjoy live, acoustic performances plus yard games like cornhole, Jenga, and giant Connect 4.

Join us on the following dates for performances from local favorites:

  • 7/9: Daphne Eckman
  • 7/16: Footwerk
  • 7/23: ViRG
  • 7/30: Jovanni Cardenas

