Daniel Barksdale Productions, LLC proudly presents Daniel Barksdale’s The Family Reunion (The Stage Play).

Jamal’s family makes it clear that they only come together for family reunions every five years, and you’ll see why. With this in mind, Jamal organizes a last-minute family reunion, hoping to share some important news about the next chapter of his life. However, when his family arrives, bringing their life baggage of hurt, betrayal, and addictions, he quickly realizes that their problems might overshadow his intention to share his significant news.

Daniel Barksdale, the award-winning writer, director, and producer of “Sunday Morning,” is excited to announce his latest stage play, “The Family Reunion.” Over the past decade, Barksdale has created multiple stage productions that have captivated audiences, starting locally and expanding its reach to multiple cities.

His most recent work, “Sunday Morning,” had three performances in Lynchburg, Virginia, before embarking on a five-city tour along the East Coast. This production earned Barksdale several award nominations.

Barksdale is thrilled to welcome audiences back for another brand-new stage play production, Daniel Barksdale’s The Family Reunion. Prepare for an evening filled with astonishing singing, captivating drama, and an inspirational message that will leave you reflecting on the importance of family.