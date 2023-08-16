Dancing on the Waterfront at Georgetown Waterfront

Dancing on the Waterfront is a free weekly outdoor dance class that will transport you into a world of rhythm and movement, with the Potomac as your backdrop! This unique event takes place in Georgetown Waterfront Park, where participants of all ages and skill levels gather to embrace the joy of dancing in the open air. Every week, a DJ will spin a mix of music, seamlessly blending various genres and beats. From the infectious rhythms of salsa to the sensual melodies of bachata and the captivating tunes of kizomba, you’ll get to hear an array of music styles.

The Georgetown BID is partnering with Dancing on the Waterfront to offer a special weeknight series on the first three Tuesdays of August. Dance instruction will begin between 5:30 and 6 pm, but drop in at any time! If you can’t make one of the Tuesday events, check out Dancing on the Waterfront’s regularly scheduled classes, every Saturday night through October.

If you need to loosen up before you bust out those dance moves, take advantage of happy hour in Georgetown. Check out our guide below for some of the best deals in the area.