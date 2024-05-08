Dance Like a Mother
Friday, May 17, 2024

Dance Like a Mother: a benefit for First Shift Justice Project & DC's low-wage working parents

1101 First St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
NoMa Union Market

Wunder Garten

The event is free to attend with a $25 suggested donation.

About This Event

Join First Shift Justice Project at Dance Like a Mother, a fun house music party benefiting DC-area low-wage working parents & caregivers fighting workplace discrimination. First Shift helps working parents assert their workplace rights to prevent job loss. The money raised at this fun dance party will enable the organization to increase its pro bono legal services to low-wage workers, conduct more community outreach, train more medical providers to be workers’ advocates, and much more. The event is free with a $25 suggested donation.

Dance Like a Mother is family-friendly from 6-8 pm! Stop by the kids’ cabana for fun activities.

Date

Friday, May 17, 2024 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Wunder Garten
