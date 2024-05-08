Join First Shift Justice Project at Dance Like a Mother, a fun house music party benefiting DC-area low-wage working parents & caregivers fighting workplace discrimination. First Shift helps working parents assert their workplace rights to prevent job loss. The money raised at this fun dance party will enable the organization to increase its pro bono legal services to low-wage workers, conduct more community outreach, train more medical providers to be workers’ advocates, and much more. The event is free with a $25 suggested donation.

Dance Like a Mother is family-friendly from 6-8 pm! Stop by the kids’ cabana for fun activities.