Dance for Parkinson’s Disease
Monday, May 20, 2024

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Downtown West End

Free

About This Event

Experience Dance for Parkinson’s Disease, an internationally acclaimed program from the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson Group. On Monday, join local certified instructor Lucy Bowen McCauley for a free workshop, where participants are empowered to explore movement and music in refreshing, enjoyable, and creative ways. Each class features live accompaniment by Taylor Carson, providing stimulating and beautiful music to enhance the experience.

Location

Kennedy Center
