Dance, Fitness & Beauty at the stunning Gordon Springs

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧- 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲!

Join us for the Ultimate TURN UP! Here is the line up of special guests…

She has revolutionized physical fitness and featured on NBC, WUSA9, Telemundo and more! Jenny Osoria @DANZATONE Dance Fitness will get us grooving with blends of dance, music, and motion. Come READY to dance with her easy to follow instructional dance-athon classes!

Acclaimed beauty expert, educator and guest speaker, Lizeth Alvarado owner @epicbeautyrx will talk on inner and outer beauty secrets! She has been featured in numerous media outlets like FOX 5, WUSA9, Living Local DMV and recognized by DC Magazine as Innovator in Aesthetics & Beauty and outstanding contributions to the beauty industry. Leave Empowered!

Edixio Mora, Invited singer

@umbrellaevents is turning it UP with live music, dancing, and a wine tasting extravaganza🍷🥂 It’s the ultimate blend of fun and wellness! Save the date and let’s celebrate the beauty of wellness and self-care together!

This stunning venue held at:

📍Gordon Springs @gordonspringsva

🗓 Sunday, 2/25, 12-5pm

🎟 eventbrite

For vendor tables, contact @umbrellaeventsusa

See you there!😃

#HealthBeautyFitnessFair #Danzatone #danzatonefitness #WellnessParty #epicbeautyrx #umbrellaevents #gordonspringsva #novaevents