Showings from July 14 to August 13.

Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and soldier, possesses enormous wit, tremendous bravery, and an unmistakable feature – a nose that could rival mountains. Lacking confidence and good looks, Cyrano is hopelessly in love with his longtime friend and endearing companion, Roxanne. He lives vicariously through the handsome Christian as he ghostwrites poetic love letters to his beloved, signed by his own romantic rival.

Synetic Theater’s clowning, commedia-inspired adaptation of the timeless masterpiece, Cyrano de Bergerac, takes audiences on a journey through the beauty of romance, loyalty, and sacrifice, reminding us that in the end, love is the only truth that truly matters.