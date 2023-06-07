Saturday, June 24, 2023

Cycle the CCT

100 Braddock Rd. Annandale, VA
Annandale

Audrey Moore Rec Center

Come out for a 6 mile trail ride around Lake Accotink Park. A large portion of the route will follow along the CCT beneath the shade of trees. If we are lucky, we may spot some fun wildlife such as pileated woodpeckers, blue herons or even an eagle.

This will be small, casual paced group ride for beginner cyclists who know how to bike and are looking for opportunities to practice or explore on two wheels.

