Cycle the CCT

Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
Audrey Moore Rec CenterMore details
Come out for a 6 mile trail ride around Lake Accotink Park. A large portion of the route will follow along the CCT beneath the shade of trees. If we are lucky, we may spot some fun wildlife such as pileated woodpeckers, blue herons or even an eagle.
This will be small, casual paced group ride for beginner cyclists who know how to bike and are looking for opportunities to practice or explore on two wheels.