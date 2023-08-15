Cut Worms Concert at Songbyrd

Cut Worms aka Max Clarke is fresh off the release of his new self-titled album (out now on Jagjaguwar), which was praised by Document Journal as “music [that] is written to be performed, with tempting pop melodies that are best experienced in a crowded room.” Cut Worms continues Clarke’s exploration of “pop essentialism”; while writing new material, he challenged himself to cut out extraneous detail and hang on to the essentials of what makes a song stronger. “How much can I say and give in a limited amount of time?” The result is a compact collection of daydream anthems that live between the summer’s hopeful beginnings and the season’s fleeting end.