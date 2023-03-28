CUT Easter Brunch

CUT, located in Rosewood Washington DC, is offering a pre-fixe brunch menu for $115 per person and $65 for children(10 and under). To begin, each person has a choice between several options such as Burrata & Edward’s Surryano Ham and Maine Lobster Bisque. For entrees, the restaurant will offer choices between Heritage Pork Belly Benedict, Ora King Salmon, French Style Omelette, and more. They also will be serving a family-style dessert with your choice between Warm Doughnuts or an Easter basket of treats.

Full Menu Here.