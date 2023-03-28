Sunday, April 9, 2023

CUT Easter Brunch

1050 31st St NW, Washington D.C., DC 20007
Georgetown

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Rosewood

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$115 per person and $65 for children(10 and under)

About This Event

CUT, located in Rosewood Washington DC, is offering a pre-fixe brunch menu for $115 per person and $65 for children(10 and under). To begin, each person has a choice between several options such as Burrata & Edward’s Surryano Ham and Maine Lobster Bisque. For entrees, the restaurant will offer choices between Heritage Pork Belly Benedict, Ora King Salmon, French Style Omelette, and more. They also will be serving a family-style dessert with your choice between Warm Doughnuts or an Easter basket of treats.

Full Menu Here.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, April 9, 2023 11:30 am
Doors open at 11:30 am

Location

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Rosewood
View Map