Gifted Curators (2469 18th St NW DC), the i-71 compliant street art-inspired community gallery and retail shop in Adams Morgan, is hosting a customer appreciation bash from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 30, complete with live music, an on-site caricature artist, complimentary snow cones and more.

From 2pm to 7pm, customers can take advantage of all the shop’s weekly deals at once, like spinning the prize wheel, answering cannabis trivia questions for a chance to win gifts, and pulling mystery prizes from the house stash box. Then from 4pm to 7pm, attendees can enjoy a DJ, a caricature artist, frosty snow cones, fresh popcorn, and Topo Chico. As a member of the i-71 committee, Gifted Curators is working to advance cannabis policy reform and justice while building community. This appreciation event will celebrate the special bond between DC’s favorite gifting space and its loyal customers. For more information on Gifted Curators, visit the website or follow them @giftedcurators on Instagram for updates.