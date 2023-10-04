Official Fray Event

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Cumbia Heights

1010 Butternut St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma Park

Merchant Logo The Parks Historic Walter Reed

About This Event

The founders of Down in the Reeds Festival will return to The Parks at Walter Reed to present a fall afternoon of live music, family fun, and local food and beverage. The event is Saturday, October 14th from 3-7pm on the Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed.

This year’s special celebration is free to the public and will continue to celebrate the power of music to heal across communities and cultures. The afternoon will feature musical performances from Leon City Sounds, Black Masala (small band), and Cumbia Heights, along with lawn games from DC Fray, vendors, local food truck favorites including Takoma Station Wingery, Bun’d Up and beverages from ANXO.

EventsFood + DrinkLive Music

Date

Saturday, October 14, 2023 03:00 pm

Location

