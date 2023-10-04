The founders of Down in the Reeds Festival will return to The Parks at Walter Reed to present a fall afternoon of live music, family fun, and local food and beverage. The event is Saturday, October 14th from 3-7pm on the Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed.

This year’s special celebration is free to the public and will continue to celebrate the power of music to heal across communities and cultures. The afternoon will feature musical performances from Leon City Sounds, Black Masala (small band), and Cumbia Heights, along with lawn games from DC Fray, vendors, local food truck favorites including Takoma Station Wingery, Bun’d Up and beverages from ANXO.