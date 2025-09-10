Culture Sundays at MITA

WHAT: Join us at MITA for a special Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration featuring Chef Miguel Guerra and Chef Tatiana Mora, alongside a guest chef, coming together every Sunday for an afternoon that celebrates culture, community, and creativity. Guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails paired with inventive bar-style bites that showcase the vibrant flavors and traditions of Hispanic heritage.

Chef lineup includes:

Chef Juan Nacho Olivera, Just Add Water [September 21]

Chef Danny Ledo, Xiquet [ September 28]

Chef Christian Irabien [October 12]

WHY: Every Sunday, beginning September 28, 2025 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE: MITA 804 V St NW, Washington DC

WHY: Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the rich culinary and cultural traditions that shape our community. This one-day celebration invites guests to gather, connect, and experience authentic flavors from some of the region’s most dynamic chefs. With casual, approachable dishes designed to pair seamlessly with cocktails, this event is all about joy, creativity, and showcasing the stories behind the food.