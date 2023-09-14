Thursday, September 21, 2023

Culture Series: Discovering Medieval DC

About This Event

The Middle Ages may seem far distant in time and space, and far removed from contemporary concerns for those of us who live in twenty-first century DC. Yet, the medieval surrounds us, in objects held in DC-area collections, modern ideas, local architecture, and in the motifs that continue to shape our world today. Join HumanitiesDC and the Medieval DC team to discover the hidden world in our city.

