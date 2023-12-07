Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#CUFFINGSZN Singles Mixer
El Techo
Official Fray Event
El Techo
Member Price: $12 Learn More
Don’t be single this cuffing season. Come mix, mingle and cozy up with other D.C. singles at El Techo + DC Fray’s Holiday Singles Mixer, happening at their rooftop jungle in the heart of the city. Grab a complimentary drink to get the conversation flowing, then enjoy exclusive drink deals at the cash bar all night long. Break the ice with games and maybe even meet someone special.
Dating, Food + Drink
Shaw // Logan Circle
