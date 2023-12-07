#CUFFINGSZN Singles Mixer

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

606 Florida Avenue Northwest #1853 Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

El Techo

$24.40+

Don’t be single this cuffing season. Come mix, mingle and cozy up with other D.C. singles at El Techo + DC Fray’s Holiday Singles Mixer, happening at their rooftop jungle in the heart of the city. Grab a complimentary drink to get the conversation flowing, then enjoy exclusive drink deals at the cash bar all night long. Break the ice with games and maybe even meet someone special.

Fray eventsDatingFood + Drink

