With the holiday season around the corner, the Rosslyn BID is bringing back its Cuffing Season event on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Assembly Food Hall!

Cuffing season, also known as that time in the fall and winter months to find a special someone, is just getting underway, and we’re here to help you kick it off. Enjoy live music, games, and more as you mix and mingle during happy hour!

Registration is required, and the fee is $10 per person, which includes a complimentary drink. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted at $15 each, so make sure you register in advance to secure your spot!