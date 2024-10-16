Cuffing Season: Mix & Mingle Happy Hour & DC Matchmaking Speaker

‘Tis the (cuffing) season! The Rosslyn BID is excited to bring back our Cuffing Season event just in time for the holidays. Join us on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Continental Beer Garden for an evening of mingling, games, and maybe meeting someone new.

Cuffing season is known as the perfect time to connect with someone special during the cooler months. Whether you’re looking for romance, friendship, or simply a great time socializing, this event is for you. All are welcome—come enjoy a fun evening open to everyone 21 and over!

In addition to enjoying happy hour and mingling, hear from expert matchmaker Michelle Jacoby of DC Matchmaking! She’ll offer valuable insights into current dating trends, share her top tips for finding meaningful connections, and even provide an audit of your dating profile to help you stand out.

Registration is required for this event. The fee is $10 per person, which includes a complimentary drink. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted at $15, so make sure you secure your spot by registering in advance!