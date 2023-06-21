CROWN Film DMV Premiere

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
The Auditorium at OGTMore details
CROWN follows an aspiring Ballet dancer trying to tame her hair into submission as she embarks on the most important audition of her life. Featuring Nirine S. Brown and introducing Kennedy Salley, CROWN is a coming of age story for All Ages to enjoy. With an all Black cast and original music by Agyakomah, this short film celebrates Black Hair, Black Dance and Black Excellence.
