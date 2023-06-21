Sunday, July 30, 2023

CROWN Film DMV Premiere

129 Centerway Greenbelt, MD
MD

The Auditorium at OGT

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$21+

About This Event

CROWN follows an aspiring Ballet dancer trying to tame her hair into submission as she embarks on the most important audition of her life. Featuring Nirine S. Brown and introducing Kennedy Salley, CROWN is a coming of age story for All Ages to enjoy. With an all Black cast and original music by Agyakomah, this short film celebrates Black Hair, Black Dance and Black Excellence.

Tags

Movies

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 30, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

The Auditorium at OGT
View Map