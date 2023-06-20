Thursday, August 24, 2023

Cristela Alonzo at DC Improv Comedy Club

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Downtown

DC Improv

$30+

Cristela Alonzo is already a comedy trailblazer: she was the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom. Now with two Netflix specials, an acclaimed memoir and more on her resume, she continues to travel the country entertaining her longtime fans and winning over new ones. This summer she makes her long awaited return to the DMV’s top comedy spot.

Comedy

Thursday, August 24, 2023 07:30 pm

