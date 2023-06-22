Sunday, June 25, 2023

Creative Saints Loft Presents: Black & Bloomin’ Juneteenth Block Party

Arts District Hyattsville, MD
Hyattsville // College Park

Creative Saints Loft

Black & Bloomin is a one of a kind event that brings art enthusiasts, foodies, and black culture together under one roof. The community driven festival is a single day event to inform, inspire, support, and showcase black artists, chefs, and musicians by displaying art installations, interactive experiences, culinary, live concerts,and wellness education.

From live art to silent auctions to culinary preparations, this years Black & Bloomin’ Juneteenth Block Party presents a curated pop up exhibition space both indoor and outdoor. We will be donating a portion of the raised funds to Travel & Give, a nonprofit organization that dispels the stigmas around people living with disabilities, and provide access to quality therapeutic services for underdeveloped communities.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 01:00 pm

Creative Saints Loft
