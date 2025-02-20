Crawfish Boil
Sunday, March 2, 2025

818 N St. Asaph Street Alexandria, VA 22314

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

About This Event

Let the good times boil! 🦞 Join us at Hank’s Old Town, Alexandria, for our First Annual Rooftop Crawfish Boil on Sunday, March 2. We’re serving up 2lbs of fresh Louisiana crawfish with corn, steamed baby potatoes, and your choice of iced tea or lemonade—plus Mardi Gras beads to get you in the spirit!

📍 Hank’s Old Town
📅 Sunday, March
🕚 First Seating: 11:00am-1:30pm
🕑 Second Seating: 2:30-5pm
💰 $45 per person (plus tax)

The Hank’s Hurricane and other beverages will be available for purchase.
Let’s make this a Mardi Gras to remember! 🎭🍹

