Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Crash My Birthday
3415 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20017, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US
Edgewood Arts CenterMore details
About This Event
Many of my friends moved away after graduation, so I am challenging myself to meet new people. I’m renting out a considerable space, and I’m hosting a party for my birthday to meet new people. I’m asking all of my friends who are in DC to bring people. However, I would like to call outside sources. I know this idea seems crazy, but being able to pull something like this off would be a dream come true, especially because I am so in love with the DC nightlife.
This will be a night of great music, shots, and hopefully, a new community of friends.
NeighborhoodUnion Market
