Crash My Birthday
Saturday, November 16, 2024

Crash My Birthday

3415 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20017, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US
Union Market

Edgewood Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

The tickets are free with RSVP.

About This Event

Many of my friends moved away after graduation, so I am challenging myself to meet new people. I’m renting out a considerable space, and I’m hosting a party for my birthday to meet new people. I’m asking all of my friends who are in DC to bring people. However, I would like to call outside sources. I know this idea seems crazy, but being able to pull something like this off would be a dream come true, especially because I am so in love with the DC nightlife.

This will be a night of great music, shots, and hopefully, a new community of friends.

Tags

Events

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 16, 2024 10:00 pm
Doors open at 10:00 pm

Location

Edgewood Arts Center
View Map