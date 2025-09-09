Join the DC Preservation League and the Capital Pride Alliance for their annual Crab Feast at the historic Washington Canoe Club, one of DC’s most picturesque locations on the banks of the beautiful Potomac River.

This event takes place entirely outdoors, with canoes and paddle boards available for adventures on the water.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27th, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Rain Date: October 11th)

Tickets: $85 for ages 13+; $25 for kids 12 and under. Includes: all-you-can eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs, and ice cream + beer, wine, soda, and water available. Limited seating available: Get your tickets now!