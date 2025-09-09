Crab Feast !!
Saturday, September 27, 2025

3700 Water Street, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Washington Canoe Club

Ages 13 and Above: $85 | Kids 12 and Under: $25

About This Event

Join the DC Preservation League and the Capital Pride Alliance for their annual Crab Feast at the historic Washington Canoe Club, one of DC’s most picturesque locations on the banks of the beautiful Potomac River.

This event takes place entirely outdoors, with canoes and paddle boards available for adventures on the water.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27th, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Rain Date: October 11th)

Tickets: $85 for ages 13+; $25 for kids 12 and under. Includes: all-you-can eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs, and ice cream + beer, wine, soda, and water available. Limited seating available: Get your tickets now!

Saturday, September 27, 2025 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Washington Canoe Club
