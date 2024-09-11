Crab Feast 10!

Join the DC Preservation League (www.dcpreservation.org) and the Capital Pride Alliance (www.capitalpride.org) for their annual Crab Feast at the historic Washington Canoe Club, one of DC’s most picturesque locations on the banks of the beautiful Potomac River.

This event takes place entirely outdoors, with canoes and paddle boards available for adventures on the water.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 28, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Tickets: $75 for ages 13+; $25 for kids 12 and under. Includes: all-you-can eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs, and ice cream + DC Brau beer, wine, soda, and water available.

Limited seating available: Get your tickets now!

Cancellations/Refunds: Requests for refunds will only be considered more than 5 days prior to the event, and transaction fees will be subtracted from the refund total. Cancellations 5 days or less from the event will not be refunded, but the ticket cost can be converted to a tax-deductible donation.

Questions? Email [email protected]