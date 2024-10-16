COURAGE: Nude Yoga
Friday, October 25, 2024

COURAGE: Nude Yoga

District of Columbia
Shaw // Logan Circle

Secret Yoga Club

In order to feel seen, you must first be exposed.

Are you ready to strip away your insecurities and step into a bold new realm of self-discovery? This unapologetically inclusive nude yoga experience that challenges you to confront vulnerability and take intentional action through mindful movement. This is not just another yoga class; it’s a transformative space where judgments are left at the door, and everyone is seen, heard, acknowledged, understood, and fully supported.

No matter where you are on your journey, you are invited to shed not only your clothes but also the layers of self-doubt that hold you back. Together, we will dive deep into self-awareness, ignite intentional action, and foster profound connections with ourselves and each other through movement that empowers.

Trust yourself—you belong here and you can do this.

fitness

Date

Friday, October 25, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

Secret Yoga Club
