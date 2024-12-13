COURAGE: Nude Yoga
Friday, December 20, 2024

COURAGE: Nude Yoga

District of Columbia US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

Secret Yoga Club

About This Event

Are you ready to strip away your insecurities and step into a bold new realm of self-discovery? This unapologetically inclusive nude experience challenges you to confront vulnerability and take intentional action through mindful movement. This is not just another yoga class; it’s a transformative space where judgments are left at the door, and everyone is seen, heard, acknowledged, understood, and fully supported.

No matter where you are on your journey, you are invited to shed not only your clothes but also the layers of self-doubt that hold you back. Together, we will dive deep into self-awareness, ignite intentional action, and foster profound connections with ourselves and each other through movement that empowers.

In order to feel seen, heard, acknowledged and understood in life, you must first have the courage to be exposed.

Trust yourself—you belong here and you can do this!

Date

Friday, December 20, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

Location

Secret Yoga Club
